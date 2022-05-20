New mothers gather at Stone County Community Baby Shower

PERKINSTON, Miss. (WLOX) - Mothers know best. However, providing extra information for them doesn’t hurt.

The United Way of South Mississippi partnered with Memorial Health System to host the Stone County Community Baby Shower for expecting mothers or mothers with children under nine months.

Memorial Hospital Director of Business, Ashley Comstock, said life can be challenging sometimes, but caring an infant’s life can add a layer of pressure.

“Being a first-time mother is very scary. You can read on the internet from the horrible stories to the wonderful stories,” said Comstock.

The organizations want to prevent horrible incidents by providing resources ranging from dietary needs to health insurance and reading programs.

“We don’t want them start off the wrong track, so having guidance to start them off in the right way is beneficial to everyone,” said Comstock.

Officials also provided breast-feeding information, especially due to the nationwide formula shortage.

Lela Powell said she’s been stressed searching shelves for Enfamil A.R. Infant formula that helps her six-week-old Ansley’s gastro reflux issues.

“Nobody has any from the coast, to Hattiesburg, to Wiggins. All the stores, I mean even drug stores are completely out,” said Powell.

For now, Powell said she has accommodate using Enfamil Gentlease Infant Formula

“With an infant you want to make sure he or she is getting all of the nutrition they’re needed. It’s just a stressful thing because the A.R is what she needs and she’s not getting it,” said Powell.

It’s been four years since Trinity Curtis had her last child, and her fourth is due in two months. She said the community baby shower came just in time for mothers to get tips on tackling the formula shortage.

“They did really good. I’m going to tell more people about it so if they have more events like this, it can help. Especially teenage mothers anyway,” said Curtis.

Each mother at the event left with a free car seat.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.