WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
LawCall
Advertisement

MSDH: There are currently no cases of monkeypox in Mississippi

MSDH: There are currently no cases of monkeypox in Mississippi
MSDH: There are currently no cases of monkeypox in Mississippi(CDC / Brian W.J. Mahy)
By Josh Carter
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 2:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - As of Friday, May 20, there are no cases of monkeybox in Mississippi. This according to an MSDH Health Alert issued by State Epidemiologist Paul Byers.

But health officials in the state should use a “high index” of suspicion when evaluating those with characteristic rash, especially those in men who report sexual contact with other men and who present with lesions in the genital/perianal area, and people reporting a significant travel history in the month before their illness.

Monkeypox typically causes fever, chills, rash and lesions on the face or genitals.

If a Mississippi physicians identifies a patient with a rash that could be consistent with monkeypox, then monkeypox should be considered as a possible diagnosis.

Clinicians should then notify the MSDH Office of Epidemiology immediately with suspected cases of monkeypox.

France, Germany, Belgium and Australia confirmed their first cases Friday. On Wednesday, Massachusetts reported a rare case of monkeypox in a man who recently traveled to Canada. The case is the first in the U.S. this year.

To date, no one has died in the outbreak. Monkeypox comes from the same family of viruses as smallpox and the disease is fatal for up to 1 in 10 people, according to the World Health Organization.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jamichael Tyron Naylor, 18, (left), and Andrew Terrell Dunnigan, 16, (right), are both charged...
Two Gulfport teen murder suspects now in police custody
Lee is charged with leaving the scene of an accident with injuries or death
UPDATE: Driver of fatal hit & run on Tucker Road identified
Authorities arrested and charged 38-year-old Joseph David Heard and 21-year-old Hailey Leann...
New details in capital murder child abuse case
Late Wednesday night and early Thursday morning, Moss Point Police Department responded to two...
Late night Moss Point shootings leave one dead, two injured
Escaped inmate Casey White, 38, was charged with escape after leaving the Lauderdale County...
Recaptured Alabama escapee ordered to provide DNA sample

Latest News

Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers and MBN are raising awareness about the dangers associated...
Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers and MBN are raising awareness about the dangers of fentanyl
Friday's introduction to the Village to Village concept in Diamondhead included a health fair...
Diamondhead introduces new senior wellness program Village to Village
Traffic alert
TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash on I-10 E past US 49 N / Hattiesburg EX 34B
Mississippi man accused of robbing vape shop with Sprite bottle wrapped in bag
Mississippi man accused of robbing vape shop with Sprite bottle wrapped in bag