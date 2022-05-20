Shots fired as high school students exited graduation on SLU’s campus

HAMMOND, La. (WAFB) - The Hammond Police Department and other agencies are investigating a shooting that happened at the Southeastern Louisiana University campus during high school graduation.

Hammond High Magnet was graduating in SLU’s University Center.

Calls about a shooter being on SLU’s campus came in around 8:16 p.m on Thursday, May 19.

According to superintendent Melissa Stilley, shots rang out as parents and students were exiting the activity center.

Hammond Police Cheif Edwin Bergeron stated during a news conference he does not believe students or juveniles were involved.

Bergeron did go on and say four people were injured and they all have non-life-threatening injuries.

A video was uploaded to Facebook from Evan Boles showing heavy police presence on SLU’s campus.

All-clear on SLU campus after active shooter situation

The following Louisiana officials have released statements on the incident:

Praying for the shooting victims and everyone affected by the violence outside Hammond High School’s graduation this evening. — John Kennedy (@SenJohnKennedy) May 20, 2022

A night to celebrate the achievements of young men and women of Hammond High School was disrupted by senseless violence. Monitoring the situation as more details become available and praying for the well-being of those injured. — U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. (@SenBillCassidy) May 20, 2022

If you have any information about the shooting please call 1-800-554-5245.

This is a developing situation.

