Shots fired as high school students exited graduation on SLU’s campus
HAMMOND, La. (WAFB) - The Hammond Police Department and other agencies are investigating a shooting that happened at the Southeastern Louisiana University campus during high school graduation.
Hammond High Magnet was graduating in SLU’s University Center.
Calls about a shooter being on SLU’s campus came in around 8:16 p.m on Thursday, May 19.
According to superintendent Melissa Stilley, shots rang out as parents and students were exiting the activity center.
Hammond Police Cheif Edwin Bergeron stated during a news conference he does not believe students or juveniles were involved.
Bergeron did go on and say four people were injured and they all have non-life-threatening injuries.
A video was uploaded to Facebook from Evan Boles showing heavy police presence on SLU’s campus.
The following Louisiana officials have released statements on the incident:
If you have any information about the shooting please call 1-800-554-5245.
This is a developing situation.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.