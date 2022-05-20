WLOX Careers
Shots fired as high school students exited graduation on SLU’s campus

(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 9:08 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
HAMMOND, La. (WAFB) - The Hammond Police Department and other agencies are investigating a shooting that happened at the Southeastern Louisiana University campus during high school graduation.

Hammond High Magnet was graduating in SLU’s University Center.

Calls about a shooter being on SLU’s campus came in around 8:16 p.m on Thursday, May 19.

According to superintendent Melissa Stilley, shots rang out as parents and students were exiting the activity center.

Hammond Police Cheif Edwin Bergeron stated during a news conference he does not believe students or juveniles were involved.

Bergeron did go on and say four people were injured and they all have non-life-threatening injuries.

A video was uploaded to Facebook from Evan Boles showing heavy police presence on SLU’s campus.

All-clear on SLU campus after active shooter situation

The following Louisiana officials have released statements on the incident:

If you have any information about the shooting please call 1-800-554-5245.

This is a developing situation.

