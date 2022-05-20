Governor sets Harrison County special election, appoints Jackson County judge

WLOX Careers
By WLOX Staff
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 11:51 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLOX) - July 19, 2022 Harrison County voters in House District 119 will elect a new state representative.

Governor Tate Reeves set the special election date, and announced that the qualifying deadline is May 30.

The special election will fill the vacancy created by the resignation of Representative Sonya Williams-Barnes. She’s represented District 119 since 2012, and is leaving to take a job with the Southern Poverty Law Center.

The writ for the House District 119 special election can be found here>> https://bit.ly/3ahXTWl

In other state business, Governor Reeves appointed R. Keith Miller of Pascagoula to the County Court of Jackson County, Place 1 (Youth Court) to fill the vacancy created by the retirement of long-serving County Court Judge Sharon W. Sigalas.

Miller currently serves as the Municipal Judge in Moss Point and will assume his judicial duties as a County Court Judge effective May 28, 2022. Miller will serve as County Court Judge through the remainder of 2022.

