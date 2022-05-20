WLOX Careers
Friday’s Forecast

Only isolated thunderstorms for Friday. Then, even wetter this weekend. Sunday brings a flooding rain threat. Click and watch the forecast video for details.
By Wesley Williams
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 4:57 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Friday will be hot and humid. Skies will be mostly sunny. An isolated shower or thunderstorm could develop but most of us will probably see no rain at all today. Highs will again reach the upper 80s and lower 90s. Tomorrow brings scattered thunderstorms but there may be some rain-free hours too. Sunday will likely feature thunderstorms and we may also deal with heavy flooding rainfall across parts of South Mississippi. Our Sunday flood threat is a Level 2 of 4.

