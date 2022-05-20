WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
LawCall
Advertisement

East Central baseball prepares for state title matchup with Neshoba Central

The Hornets will hit the road to Pearl Tuesday to take on Neshoba Central in the 5A state...
The Hornets will hit the road to Pearl Tuesday to take on Neshoba Central in the 5A state championship series.(WLOX)
By Blake Brannon
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 6:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HURLEY, Miss. (WLOX) -The East Central Hornet baseball team has a busy week ahead of them.

Next Tuesday in Pearl, they’ll face off against the Neshoba Central Rockets to kick off the 5A State Title series.

To make it to the championship series, the Hornets took down Long Beach, South Jones, and Vancleave.

Head coach Bo Long says they have never played Neshoba Central in baseball, so they’re looking forward to the challenge of facing an unfamiliar foe. Above all, they’re hoping to come away with two more wins in Pearl and bring home some hardware.

“I think it will be way more special than what these guys can understand now is what they have the opportunity to take with them for the rest of their lives,” said Long

“We’ve been hot since the first week. We’ve been swinging it real well,” said senior Hollis Porter. “We got beat in game 2 by Vancleave and then came out game 3 and had a really good game. It’s a bunch of momentum going our way going into state.”

“Me personally, I really want to win it because I see all the guys that have played here before and how much it means to them, and I feel like it would mean a lot if we were the ones to do it,” said senior Cadyn Hayes.

“I think it’s pretty important. We’ve got the whole community around us,” said senior Chandler Thompson. “It’s been awesome, we’ve really come together as a group and I think we’re playing our best ball.”

Game one for the Hornets and Rockets is set for Trustmark Park in Pearl on Tuesday.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jamichael Tyron Naylor, 18, (left), and Andrew Terrell Dunnigan, 16, (right), are both charged...
Two Gulfport teen murder suspects now in police custody
Lee is charged with leaving the scene of an accident with injuries or death
UPDATE: Driver of fatal hit & run on Tucker Road identified
Authorities arrested and charged 38-year-old Joseph David Heard and 21-year-old Hailey Leann...
New details in capital murder child abuse case
(Top left) Guns and drugs recovered from a residence in Harrison County; (Top right) 10 pounds...
Operation Fast Pass nets 6 felony arrests, drugs, guns
Late Wednesday night and early Thursday morning, Moss Point Police Department responded to two...
Late night Moss Point shootings leave one dead, two injured

Latest News

No. 1 PRCC knocks off defending national champs, claims Region 23 title
No. 1 PRCC knocks off defending national champs, claims Region 23 title
Pearl River baseball captures the region 23 championship
No. 1 PRCC knocks off defending national champs, claims Region 23 title
BASEBALL: Resurrection vs. Ethel (05/18/2022)
BASEBALL: Resurrection vs. Ethel (05/18/2022)
SOFTBALL: East Central vs. Neshoba Central (05/18/2022)
SOFTBALL: East Central vs. Neshoba Central (05/18/2022)