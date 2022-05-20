East Central baseball prepares for state title matchup with Neshoba Central

HURLEY, Miss. (WLOX) -The East Central Hornet baseball team has a busy week ahead of them.

Next Tuesday in Pearl, they’ll face off against the Neshoba Central Rockets to kick off the 5A State Title series.

To make it to the championship series, the Hornets took down Long Beach, South Jones, and Vancleave.

Head coach Bo Long says they have never played Neshoba Central in baseball, so they’re looking forward to the challenge of facing an unfamiliar foe. Above all, they’re hoping to come away with two more wins in Pearl and bring home some hardware.

“I think it will be way more special than what these guys can understand now is what they have the opportunity to take with them for the rest of their lives,” said Long

“We’ve been hot since the first week. We’ve been swinging it real well,” said senior Hollis Porter. “We got beat in game 2 by Vancleave and then came out game 3 and had a really good game. It’s a bunch of momentum going our way going into state.”

“Me personally, I really want to win it because I see all the guys that have played here before and how much it means to them, and I feel like it would mean a lot if we were the ones to do it,” said senior Cadyn Hayes.

“I think it’s pretty important. We’ve got the whole community around us,” said senior Chandler Thompson. “It’s been awesome, we’ve really come together as a group and I think we’re playing our best ball.”

Game one for the Hornets and Rockets is set for Trustmark Park in Pearl on Tuesday.

