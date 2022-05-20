Diamondhead introduces new senior wellness program Village to Village

DIAMONDHEAD, Miss. (WLOX) - A first-of-its-kind concept for helping seniors in Mississippi is about to open up in Diamondhead. The goal is to provide resources and volunteers under one organization to allow seniors to live healthy lives at home.

Dianne Miller has been living in Diamondhead since Hurricane Katrina. She said her city has a lot of amenities, but one segment of the population is in need of more help.

“I think most of the residents are now aging,” she said. “And a lot are from out of town without resources family wise.”

That’s where the Diamondhead Senior Center steering committee is stepping in with a new concept not yet seen in the state. It’s called Village to Village.

“The Village to Village will be a hub to bring every resource for seniors in one location,” said Diamondhead Mayor Nancy Depreo. “They can come for anything they need, bring volunteers to assist, whether it’s driving someone to an appointment, bringing them to get something to eat or bringing everybody together to have social events.”

Friday’s introduction to Village to Village included a health fair with vendors geared toward senior needs so they can age at home with a high quality of life.

The Southern Mississippi Planning and Development District’s Area Agency on Aging is partnering with the city to make it happen.

“It is a very friendly neighborhood type concept, in which they will check on each other, they will knock on doors, they will do wellness calls,” said Thania Coyne, with the SMPDD Area Agency on Aging. “So, I think it is essential and a great benefit to this community.”

Miller said she doesn’t know much about the effort, but she applauds its intent.

“I think this concept today is just a wonderful idea to get started here,” she said. “Neighbor helping neighbor, village to village.”

The big kickoff for Village to Village will be a Pancake Day at 9 a.m. May 27 at Diamondhead City Hall.

