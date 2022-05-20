CAPTURED: Both Gulfport murder suspects now in custody
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Two teens facing first degree murder charges are now in police custody.
Police first arrested 18-year-old Jamichael Tyron Naylor Thursday evening, not long after his picture was released to the public. By Friday morning, his alleged accomplice, 16-year-old Andrew Terrell Dunnigan, was also in custody.
Both young men are charged with first degree murder following a shooting at the Emerald Pines Apartments in Gulfport on Wednesday.
Trevor Walker, 29, from Gulfport was shot multiple times, and died from his injuries.
The shooting happened just after 6 p.m. at Emerald Pines Apartments. That’s in the 3500 block of 34th St. in Gulfport. Walker was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, but died about an hour later.
If you have any information that could help investigators, call Gulfport Police at (228) 868-5900 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at (877) 787-5898.
