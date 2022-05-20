WLOX Careers
CAPTURED: Both Gulfport murder suspects now in custody

By WLOX Staff
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 6:45 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Two teens facing first degree murder charges are now in police custody.

Police first arrested 18-year-old Jamichael Tyron Naylor Thursday evening, not long after his picture was released to the public. By Friday morning, his alleged accomplice, 16-year-old Andrew Terrell Dunnigan, was also in custody.

Both young men are charged with first degree murder following a shooting at the Emerald Pines Apartments in Gulfport on Wednesday.

Jamichael Tyron Naylor, 18, (left), and Andrew Terrell Dunnigan, 16, (right), are both charged with first degree murder following a shooting at Emerald Pines Apartments in Gulfport.(Gulfport Police Dept.)

Trevor Walker, 29, from Gulfport was shot multiple times, and died from his injuries.

The shooting happened just after 6 p.m. at Emerald Pines Apartments. That’s in the 3500 block of 34th St. in Gulfport. Walker was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, but died about an hour later.

The fatal shooting happened at Emerald Pines Apartments in the 3500 block of 34th St. in Gulfport.(WLOX)

If you have any information that could help investigators, call Gulfport Police at (228) 868-5900 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at (877) 787-5898.

