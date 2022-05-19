Late night Moss Point shootings leave one dead, two injured
MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - Late Wednesday night and early Thursday morning, Moss Point Police Department responded to two separate incidents, both of which being shootings.
Just before 8 p.m. on Wednesday night, the first incident would take place. Officers responded to a report of gunfire on the 5000 block of Frederick St. Two people suffered gunshot wounds and were transported to a hospital via private vehicle. They would be treated and released.
The second shooting, which took place around 1 a.m. on Thursday morning, would leave one person dead.
Police responded to reports of a shooting near 3800 Johnson St., where 34-year-old Jonathan Patterson was found dead.
This investigation is currently developing, involving officers from multiple local and federal agencies.
If you have information that could help investigators, call Moss Point Police at (228) 475-1711 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at (877) 787-5898.
