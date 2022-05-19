Late night Moss Point shootings leave one dead, two injured

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - Late Wednesday night and early Thursday morning, Moss Point Police Department responded to two separate incidents, both of which being shootings.

Just before 8 p.m. on Wednesday night, the first incident would take place. Officers responded to a report of gunfire on the 5000 block of Frederick St. Two people suffered gunshot wounds and were transported to a hospital via private vehicle. They would be treated and released.