WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
LawCall
Advertisement

Thursday’s Forecast

Hot again for Thursday. May not be quite as hot this weekend thanks to better rain chances. Click and watch the forecast video for details.
By Wesley Williams
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 5:05 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Hot again for Thursday. Skies today will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy with hardly any rain. High temperatures will climb to the upper 80s and lower 90s with a heat index of about 96 to 102. We’ll stay mainly rain-free through tomorrow. Then, a wetter pattern is in store for the weekend as Gulf moisture rushes toward the coast ahead of a stalling front approaching our region. Saturday brings scattered thunderstorms but there should be some rain-free hours too from time to time. Sunday looks more like a washout with very few rain-free hours and possibly even heavier downpours. Our rain chances remain elevated early next week. Then, perhaps less rainy by the middle of next week.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cliff Kirkland, 67, is guilty of touching three children spanning a five-year period, according...
Former Biloxi senior staffer found guilty of child molestation
Marion Co. Shooting
DEVELOPING: One person shot at Emerald Pines Apartments
Authorities in New Jersey attempt to rescue two siblings who got trapped in sand after digging...
1 dead, 1 hurt in beach sand collapse
COVID-19 cases increasing again in Mississippi
Authorities arrested and charged 38-year-old Joseph David Heard and 21-year-old Hailey Leann...
New details in capital murder child abuse case

Latest News

Hot again for Thursday
Wesley's Thursday Morning First Alert Forecast
WLOX FIRST ALERT WEATHER LOGO
Hot and humid
Hot and humid
Carrie's 5 PM First Alert Forecast
Eric's First Alert Forecast 5.18.22
Heat and humidity continue; potentially stormy this weekend