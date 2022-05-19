Thursday’s Forecast

Hot again for Thursday. Skies today will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy with hardly any rain. High temperatures will climb to the upper 80s and lower 90s with a heat index of about 96 to 102. We’ll stay mainly rain-free through tomorrow. Then, a wetter pattern is in store for the weekend as Gulf moisture rushes toward the coast ahead of a stalling front approaching our region. Saturday brings scattered thunderstorms but there should be some rain-free hours too from time to time. Sunday looks more like a washout with very few rain-free hours and possibly even heavier downpours. Our rain chances remain elevated early next week. Then, perhaps less rainy by the middle of next week.

