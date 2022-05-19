WLOX Careers
Sunnybrook Dentistry offering free dental care for uninsured children

Sunnybrook Dentistry
Sunnybrook Dentistry(WLOX)
By Josh Jackson
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 5:38 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Sunday is Sharing Smiles Day, and Sunnybrook Dentistry in Biloxi is celebrating by providing free dental care to uninsured and underinsured children.

This free service returns after COVID forced it to press pause the last two years. Sunnybrook Dentistry said employees won’t get paid for their work that day. They’re all volunteering their time out of the kindness of their hearts.

“It takes that extra commitment of not just that paycheck, but that dedication to the people of South Mississippi and along the coast,” said Dr. Tom Segrera . “We want to make sure they take advantage of that time.”

The care will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis from 9am until 2pm Sunday.

Sunnybrook Dentistry is encouraging families to pre-register by using the following link. https://sharingsmilesday.com/about-sharing-smiles-day/#find-a-location

