WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
LawCall
Advertisement

Report: Rents in US hit record high

A new report found rents hit a record high in April.
A new report found rents hit a record high in April.(Source: CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 3:40 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Renters across the U.S. are paying more to stay in their homes, and the trend looks like it will continue.

A report from realtor.com shows the national median rent for the 50 largest U.S. metropolitan areas was over $1,800 a month in April.

That’s a jump of nearly 17% from a year ago, and the highest on record.

If the trend continues, the report projects the national median rent could be more than $2,000 a month by August.

There are, however, signs of possible relief for renters. Rent growth slowed for the third straight month in April after peaking in January.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The fatal shooting happened at Emerald Pines Apartments in the 3500 block of 34th St. in...
UPDATE: Authorities identify man killed at Gulfport apartments
Cliff Kirkland, 67, is guilty of touching three children spanning a five-year period, according...
Former Biloxi senior staffer found guilty of child molestation
Authorities arrested and charged 38-year-old Joseph David Heard and 21-year-old Hailey Leann...
New details in capital murder child abuse case
COVID-19 cases increasing again in Mississippi
Authorities in New Jersey attempt to rescue two siblings who got trapped in sand after digging...
1 dead, 1 hurt in beach sand collapse

Latest News

Sean Connery's own classic Aston Martin is for sale.
Sean Connery’s classic Aston Martin is for sale
FILE - A Jackson Public School student receives a bandage on the arm after receiving a...
CDC advisers urge Pfizer booster for children ages 5 to 11
Authorities said Mamie Smith and Whitley Smith were arrested after they assaulted multiple...
Sheriff: Mother, daughter arrested after assaulting ‘bullying’ students at school
A closely divided House approved legislation Thursday to crack down on alleged price gouging by...
House approves bill to take aim at gasoline ‘price gouging’
The bill is one of at least three anti-abortion bills sent this year to Oklahoma Gov. Kevin...
Oklahoma abortion providers say services expected to stop