Pedestrian killed when hit by two vehicles on Tucker Road

LATIMER, Miss. (WLOX) - A Biloxi man died Wednesday night in Latimer when he was hit by two vehicles near the intersection of Tucker and Glendale roads. It happened around 11 p.m.

The victim, Jamie Carlos Hamilton, 25, lived in Biloxi and has family in the Moss Point area.

At least one of the drivers stopped at the accident scene. It’s unclear if either driver will be charged.

We’re waiting to learn more details about what exactly happened. We will add those details to this story as soon as we hear from investigators with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department.

