Pascagoula leaders release plans for Rail Line Restoration project

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - As temperatures increase outside, business is picking up inside at Nuru Juice Bar. Owner Marcel Kinnard believes there will be an even greater uptick in traffic once the Rail Line Restoration project is completed.

“I think it’s going to bring a lot more people down here to Pascagoula, which we need,” Kinnard said. “I think it will serve us good.”

The Rail Line Restoration project is designed to give the historic Pascagoula Train Depot and Anchor Square a makeover. The depot has been down since 2005 when Hurricane Katrina damage left it vacant. The historic building will become a restaurant and microbrewery.

“Our state legislators worked very hard to advocate for this project because they recognized this was going to have a transformative impact, not only in Pascagoula but the Gulf Coast,” said Pascagoula city manager Michael Silverman.

Anchor Square is formerly a business incubator. Soon, families will be living in the spaces.

“Anchor Square, similar to what you see in Pass Christian and Ocean Springs, those cottages are going to serve as residential homes,” Silverman said.

Silverman said around $3 million from Gulf Coast Restoration Funds will go toward revitalizing both.

“As for as it not coming out of taxpayers’ pockets, I love that idea and I’m ready,” Kinnard said.

The city’s historic train depot, built in 1904, could soon support rail passenger service. Amtrak is currently working to get the rail line restarted to connect from Mobile to New Orleans.

“Pascagoula is the only Amtrak stop in Jackson County,” Silverman said. “So we’re very excited about that. But this development stands on its own merit.”

Businessman and developer Joe Cloyd will oversee the project.

Because it’s still in the early stages, no word yet on when work will begin.

