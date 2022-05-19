Martina McBride to join Wynonna Judd during Biloxi tour stop
Wynonna will honor her mother’s legacy by inviting some of music’s biggest stars to join her onstage.
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Another country music superstar will join Wynonna Judd on stage in Biloxi as part of “The Judds: The Final Tour.” Martina McBride will open the show at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum with a full set of her own classic hits before Wynonna takes the stage to sing some of her own hits and songs by The Judds.
Wynonna was set to tour with her mother and musical partner Naomi Judd before her tragic passing. Just this week, Wynonna announced the tour would go on.
“I am humbled, once again, by the loyalty of the fans who have been with us for 38+ years, who continue to show up for me when I need them the most. I am grateful that we will continue to honor The Judds legacy, together,” Wynonna shared.
Larry Strickland, Naomi’s longtime husband adds, “I am so happy that in this time of grief for us all, Wynonna has agreed to move forward with this tour as my sweet wife Naomi would have wanted her to do.”
Martina McBride isn’t the only country music icon joining the tour. Wynonna will welcome a selection of special guests on stage, including Brandi Carlile, Faith Hill, Little Big Town, Ashley McBryde, Trisha Yearwood, and others to be announced.
The tour has added a final stop in Lexington, KY at Rupp Arena on October 29th, a homecoming celebration where it all began. Faith Hill will join Wynonna onstage at that stop.
“What a full-circle moment it will be to end the tour in Kentucky where it all began. It means so much to have my sisterfriend, Faith, join me for this musical celebration.” Wynonna adds “It is pretty amazing – all of the people who have come forward to offer up their time and their gifts. I am feeling extra grateful.”
- Friday, September 30 - Grand Rapids, MI - Van Andel Arena
- Saturday, October 1 - Toledo, OH - Huntington Center
- Friday, October 7 - Sioux Falls, SD - Denny Sanford PREMIER Center
- Saturday, October 8 - Green Bay, WI - Resch Center
- Friday, October 14 - Duluth, GA - Gas South Arena
- Saturday, October 15 - Huntsville, AL - Propst Arena @ The Von Braun Center
- Friday, October 21 - Durant, OK - Choctaw Grand Theater
- Saturday, October 22 - Ft. Worth, TX - Dickies Arena
- Thursday, October 27 - Biloxi, MS - Mississippi Coast Coliseum
- Friday, October 28 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena
- Saturday, October 29 - Lexington, KY - Rupp Arena
Tickets for The Judds' "The Final Tour" are currently on sale at TheJudds.com or Ticketmaster.
