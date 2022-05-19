Martina McBride to join Wynonna Judd during Biloxi tour stop

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Another country music superstar will join Wynonna Judd on stage in Biloxi as part of “The Judds: The Final Tour.” Martina McBride will open the show at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum with a full set of her own classic hits before Wynonna takes the stage to sing some of her own hits and songs by The Judds.

Wynonna was set to tour with her mother and musical partner Naomi Judd before her tragic passing. Just this week, Wynonna announced the tour would go on.

“I am humbled, once again, by the loyalty of the fans who have been with us for 38+ years, who continue to show up for me when I need them the most. I am grateful that we will continue to honor The Judds legacy, together,” Wynonna shared.

Larry Strickland, Naomi’s longtime husband adds, “I am so happy that in this time of grief for us all, Wynonna has agreed to move forward with this tour as my sweet wife Naomi would have wanted her to do.”

Martina McBride isn’t the only country music icon joining the tour. Wynonna will welcome a selection of special guests on stage, including Brandi Carlile, Faith Hill, Little Big Town, Ashley McBryde, Trisha Yearwood, and others to be announced.

The tour has added a final stop in Lexington, KY at Rupp Arena on October 29th, a homecoming celebration where it all began. Faith Hill will join Wynonna onstage at that stop.

“What a full-circle moment it will be to end the tour in Kentucky where it all began. It means so much to have my sisterfriend, Faith, join me for this musical celebration.” Wynonna adds “It is pretty amazing – all of the people who have come forward to offer up their time and their gifts. I am feeling extra grateful.”

The Judds Tickets, 2022 Concert Tour Dates | Ticketmaster

Friday, September 30 - Grand Rapids, MI - Van Andel Arena

Saturday, October 1 - Toledo, OH - Huntington Center

Friday, October 7 - Sioux Falls, SD - Denny Sanford PREMIER Center

Saturday, October 8 - Green Bay, WI - Resch Center

Friday, October 14 - Duluth, GA - Gas South Arena

Saturday, October 15 - Huntsville, AL - Propst Arena @ The Von Braun Center

Friday, October 21 - Durant, OK - Choctaw Grand Theater

Saturday, October 22 - Ft. Worth, TX - Dickies Arena

Thursday, October 27 - Biloxi, MS - Mississippi Coast Coliseum

Friday, October 28 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena

Saturday, October 29 - Lexington, KY - Rupp Arena

Tickets for The Judds’ “The Final Tour” are currently on sale at TheJudds.com or Ticketmaster. Click here to purchase tickets.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.