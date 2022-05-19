Handsboro Baptist Church says ‘Thank You’ to Gulfport police with buffet lunch

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - There aren’t too many people who are more consistent with their outreach to first responders than the folks at Handsboro Baptist Church in Gulfport.

Their recognition of the Gulfport Police Department during National Police week has been a tradition for the church for nearly a decade, but this is the first time in two years that it has hosted an in-person buffet.

“We’re just excited that we can do it again,” said coordinator Debbie Nicholson. “It’s one of those things where we’re getting back to normal, possibly, with some exciting things, and we’re looking forward to seeing the officers face to face to say thank you.”

Those officers have been looking forward to it as well.

“This is very important,” said Chief Adam Cooper. “It shows the community’s gratitude for the police officers being here. We don’t always show up when it’s the best times for the people calling. And for them to show their gratitude for us being out there every day really means a lot.”

The sheer number of those involved has paid dividends for the church members as well.

“This is different to us because we have more people that are involved from our church to be able to actually meet the officers and thank them personally,” Nicholson said. “When we did the drive-throughs for the two years, that was just me and maybe one or two other people out there. But with this, people are getting to use their talents to cook and then to say thank you as well.”

