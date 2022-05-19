WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
LawCall
Advertisement

Flight attendant helps deliver baby midflight

The baby's middle name is Sky.
The baby's middle name is Sky.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 7:03 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A flight attendant jumped into action to help a passenger deliver a baby midflight.

The baby’s mother went into an “early and unexpected” labor on a recent Frontier Airlines flight from Denver to Orlando.

The airlines said flight attendant Diana Giraldo calmly led the mother to the back bathroom and helped deliver the baby girl.

The plan was diverted to Pensacola, Florida, where paramedics were standing by at the gate to help.

The captain said the team, especially Giraldo, did a wonderful, “heroic” job.

The mother decided to give her new baby the middle name Sky.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cliff Kirkland, 67, is guilty of touching three children spanning a five-year period, according...
Former Biloxi senior staffer found guilty of child molestation
Marion Co. Shooting
DEVELOPING: One person shot at Emerald Pines Apartments
Authorities arrested and charged 38-year-old Joseph David Heard and 21-year-old Hailey Leann...
New details in capital murder child abuse case
Authorities in New Jersey attempt to rescue two siblings who got trapped in sand after digging...
1 dead, 1 hurt in beach sand collapse
COVID-19 cases increasing again in Mississippi

Latest News

Police in Utah closed a highway to allow a bear to safely cross. (EPHRAIM CITY POLICE)
WATCH: Police close highway so bear can safely cross
Wildfires are burning across the country.
Wildfires burning across country
The Russian thefts are denounced as “food terrorism."
Russia accused of stealing Ukrainian grain
After Russian forces pulled back from Kharkiv, Ukraine's military said they began launching...
Red Cross registers hundreds of Ukrainian POWs from Mariupol