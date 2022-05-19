Eddie Maloney of Cowboy Maloney’s dies at 71

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Family members have confirmed that Eddie Maloney, President and CEO of Cowboy Maloney’s, died Wednesday morning following a short illness related to lung disease.

Eddie Maloney was president of Cowboy Maloney’s Electric City Appliance Centers, which includes 13 locations throughout Mississippi. Cowboy Maloney’s secured its place in history by selling the first DirecTV home satellite system in the world.

Maloney also wore many other hats, including the former president of the Ole Miss Alumni Association, Jackson Preparatory School Foundation, and the Country Club of Jackson.

He gave his time to the community by serving as chairman of the Greater Jackson Chamber Partnership, President of Jackson Preparatory School Foundation, President of the Country Club of Jackson, St. Dominic’s Hospital Foundation, St. Catherine Village Foundation, and Hospice of Mississippi.

Eddie Maloney was also co-owner of the Jackson Mets and Jackson Generals baseball clubs.

While with the Mets, Frank Cashen the General Manager of the Mets stated many times that Eddie had the best job in baseball, “keeping the beer cold and playing golf.”

He was also a member of St. Richards Catholic Church where he sang in the choir and served on many church committees.

Maloney attended St. Richards Catholic School, Holy Family Catholic School and St. Joseph High School where he excelled in basketball and baseball.

Maloney and his wife Rhoda have three children, Lindsey (Kevin) O’Connell, Leigh Anne (Bobby) Coleman, and Kelly Maloney Nations, and four grandchildren.

