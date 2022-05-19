WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
LawCall
Advertisement

911 dispatcher who took Buffalo shooting call put on leave

Ten people were killed at a Buffalo grocery store. (WKBW, CNN, MERCEDES PATTERSON, LENNY LANCE/FACEBOOK, GARNELL WHITFIELD JR./FAMILY PHOTOS, THE BUFFALO NEWS)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 11:30 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) - A 911 dispatcher is on leave and may lose her job after allegedly hanging up on an supermarket employee hiding during this weekend’s shooting rampage in Buffalo, New York.

A spokesperson for the Erie County executive said “termination will be sought” for the dispatcher at a disciplinary hearing later this month.

An employee at the supermarket where 10 Black people were killed by a white gunman on Saturday told The Buffalo News that she was whispering during the 911 call because she feared the shooter would hear her.

The employee alleges the dispatcher shouted at her, asked why she was whispering — then hung up.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cliff Kirkland, 67, is guilty of touching three children spanning a five-year period, according...
Former Biloxi senior staffer found guilty of child molestation
Marion Co. Shooting
DEVELOPING: One person shot at Emerald Pines Apartments
COVID-19 cases increasing again in Mississippi
Buddy the Cat
Beloved community cat stolen from Gulfport business
Videos and pictures of a senior prank at St. Martin High School began circulating on social...
School leaders say St. Martin High senior prank “got out of hand”

Latest News

The House is moving toward swift passage of legislation that would devote more federal...
House passes domestic terrorism bill after Buffalo attack
A local state senator gives an update on the status of medical marijuana in the state of...
Waveland city officials discuss possible medical marijuana processing facility
An employee in Ohio is under investigation for allegedly stealing nearly $400,000 from an...
Nonprofit employee accused of stealing nearly $400K to gamble, report says
FILE - Bridget Brink talks before she testifies before a Senate Foreign Relations Committee...
Senate confirms Brink as new US ambassador to Ukraine