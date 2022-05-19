WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
LawCall
Advertisement

11-foot alligator found in family pool

A Florida family woke up to find an 11-foot alligator in their pool.
A Florida family woke up to find an 11-foot alligator in their pool.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 10:31 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. (CNN) - A Florida family woke up to find a surprise visitor, a nearly 11-foot alligator.

They found the gator swimming in their pool recently in Punta Gorda, Florida.

The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office says the alligator weighed 550 pounds.

Deputies managed to get it out of the pool.

The family says the alligator tore through a screen to get to the water for a swim.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cliff Kirkland, 67, is guilty of touching three children spanning a five-year period, according...
Former Biloxi senior staffer found guilty of child molestation
The fatal shooting happened at Emerald Pines Apartments in the 3500 block of 34th St. in...
UPDATE: Authorities identify man killed at Gulfport apartments
Authorities arrested and charged 38-year-old Joseph David Heard and 21-year-old Hailey Leann...
New details in capital murder child abuse case
Authorities in New Jersey attempt to rescue two siblings who got trapped in sand after digging...
1 dead, 1 hurt in beach sand collapse
COVID-19 cases increasing again in Mississippi

Latest News

Shelves typically stocked with baby formula sit mostly empty at a store in San Antonio,...
FDA head: Baby formula factory could reopen by next week
FILE - Attorney Michael Sussmann leaves federal court in Washington, April 27, 2022. A federal...
Key witness testifies in trial tied to Trump-Russia probe
Ladybird the chimpanzee died at age 62 after living at Chimp Haven in Keithville, La. for 11...
Wildlife sanctuary announces death of 62-year-old chimpanzee Ladybird
President Joe Biden said Thursday that Finland and Sweden have the "full, total, complete...
Biden: Finland, Sweden have support to join NATO
Donald Hayes, 74, was found dead on Mingus Mountain after he got lost during a hike.
Dog stayed by hiker’s body until rescue teams found them, sheriff says