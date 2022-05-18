WLOX Careers
UPDATE: Gulfport man dies after being shot in the head

The fatal shooting happened at Emerald Pines Apartments in the 3500 block of 34th St. in Gulfport.
The fatal shooting happened at Emerald Pines Apartments in the 3500 block of 34th St. in Gulfport.(WLOX)
By WLOX Staff
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 6:45 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A man who was shot in the head at a Gulfport apartment complex Wednesday night has died.

The shooting happened just after 6 p.m. at Emerald Pines Apartments. That’s in the 3500 block of 34th St. in Gulfport.

Four people were detained for questioning Wednesday night, but no one was immediately charged.

If you have any information that could help investigators, call Gulfport Police at (228) 868-5900 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at (877) 787-5898.

