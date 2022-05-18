UPDATE: Authorities identify man killed at Gulfport apartments

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Officials now say a man shot and killed at a Gulfport apartment complex Wednesday night was not shot in the head as previously reported.

Trevor Walker, 29, from Gulfport was shot multiple times, and died from those injuries.

The shooting happened just after 6 p.m. at Emerald Pines Apartments. That’s in the 3500 block of 34th St. in Gulfport. Walker was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, but died about an hour later.

Four people were detained for questioning Wednesday night, but no one was immediately charged. We’re expecting to hear an update from Gulfport Police later today.

If you have any information that could help investigators, call Gulfport Police at (228) 868-5900 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at (877) 787-5898.

