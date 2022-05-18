WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
LawCall
Advertisement

Stone County School District has big plans for approved school bond

District’s fifth graders likely to be first students at new high school
It’s the district’s first bond issue since 1996. The money will be used to build a new Stone High School and athletic stadium.
By Amber Spradley
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 5:49 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WIGGINS, Miss. (WLOX) - On Wednesday, WLOX met with Stone County School District Superintendent Inita Owen to discuss the passing of the school bond.

The $19.75 million bond was approved by a 65% vote Tuesday night.

It’s the district’s first bond issue since 1996.

The money will be used to build a new Stone High School and athletic stadium.

The current Stone High School is 64 years old, and according to Owen, faces air conditioning, heating, plumbing, drainage and electrical issues from day to day.

“We do really great things. Our students achieve very well. We’re ranked very high in the state,” she said. “We just don’t feel like our exterior matches our interior.”

The facility will sit on about 85 acres of land located behind Venture Church.

40 acres were donated by local businessmen Wynn Alexander and Dan O’Neal, and the school district purchased the additional 45 acres.

The nearby water tower will soon be painted with Tomcats.

“It’ll be our first athletic stadium,” Owen said. “We’ve always used the junior college’s. They’ve been great hosts, but it’s time for us to have ownership and pride in our own.”

Some voters against the bond issue voiced concern over the resulting tax increase.

For a $100,000 home, owners will soon see an increase of about $120 per year.

“It was a big, big deal for a lot of people because, you know, times are hard right now,” she said.

District officials aim to have the new facility ready for move-in within three academic years.

“If my calculations are right, this year’s fifth graders will probably be the first ninth-graders in that high school,” Owen said. “Their parents know about it. Our teachers know about it. A lot of adults know about it. But now, it’s filtering down to the kids like, ‘Hey, something big’s fixing to happen,’ and they’re really excited about it, too.”

Owen said she plans to get the ball rolling right away and will meet with the architect and bond attorney early next week.

“I’d just like to say thank you to our community. You always, you always come through. And you came through big time, and we won’t let you down,” she said.

Caption

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Videos and pictures of a senior prank at St. Martin High School began circulating on social...
School leaders say St. Martin High senior prank “got out of hand”
Buddy the Cat
Beloved community cat stolen from Gulfport business
On Monday the third Woody’s restaurant on the Coast opened on the corner of Cowan and Pine...
Woody’s, Chillville Creamery among new businesses opening on Cowan Road
COVID-19 cases increasing again in Mississippi
Stone County High School
Stone County school bond passes

Latest News

Bay Saint Louis’s city council approved the more than $4 million contract to build a public...
Bay St. Louis city council approves contract for new public safety complex
Ochsner Medical Center, Hancock County will end its labor and delivery services on May 31.
Ochsner Medical Center in Hancock County to end labor and delivery service
It’s the district’s first bond issue since 1996. The money will be used to build a new Stone...
Stone County School District has big plans for approved school bond
Ochsner officials told WLOX News Now that this decision to drop labor and delivery was not...
Ochsner Medical Center in Hancock County to end labor and delivery service
Bay Saint Louis’s city council approved the more than $4 million contract to build a public...
Bay St. Louis city council approves contract for new public safety complex