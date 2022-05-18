WLOX Careers
Stone County school bond passes

Stone County High School
Stone County High School(Andres Fuentes)
By WLOX Staff
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 8:32 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
STONE COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A school bond funding updates and construction of new schools in Stone County passed with more than 65% of the vote Tuesday.

Voters in Stone County approved the $19.75 million referendum to help pay for a new high school and cover the costs of a Stone High School football field.

School officials say new construction would also allow more room for special education and title programs, along with fine arts and counseling.

The Stone County School District has four schools: Stone High, Stone Middle, Stone Elementary and Perkinston Elementary. The high school is 64 years old, and school bond proponents say it’s time to build a new campus.

