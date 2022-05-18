WLOX Careers
Sizzling heat and humidity today

Sizzling heat and humidity today
By Taylor Graham
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 11:41 AM CDT
The heat is on today! We’ll be in the low to mid 90s this afternoon, and the humidity will remain very high. The heat index could reach the triple digits at times. Be sure to drink plenty of water if you’re going to be outside today. Hardly any rain is expected, but a stray shower can’t be ruled out. Tonight will remain warm and muggy. Lows will be in the low to mid 70s by the morning.

Thursday and Friday will stay very hot and humid. Highs will range anywhere from the upper 80s to the mid 90s. Rain chances will remain slim to none.

However. moisture from the Gulf of Mexico will move to the Gulf Coast this weekend. There’s also going to be a front moving in from the north. Scattered showers and storms are looking more and more likely by Saturday and Sunday. Some heavy rainfall may be possible. Thanks to the rain, we’re going to cool down this weekend. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s.

