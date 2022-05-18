WLOX Careers
Pascagoula considers moving City Hall into library

After funding was denied at the state level to rehabilitate city offices, officials in Pascagoula are looking to move those offices into the local library.
By Leslie Rojas
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 10:52 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - After funding was denied at the state level to rehabilitate city offices, officials in Pascagoula are looking to move those offices into the local library, leaving some community members upset.

The city is considering moving city hall offices into the Pascagoula branch of the Jackson George Regional Library System, which has been considered one of the city’s greatest assets.

According to the library director Angie Stewart, the city recently invited her to a meeting in which they proposed moving all of the offices in city hall into the library.

“The entire population of city hall, the planning commission, Senior Advisory Board, Main Street Pascagoula, and utilities, all in our building,” Stewart said.

During the pandemic, the library building did not have working A/C units. Stewart said she asked the county to help fund it. The state came to an agreement but asked the city to fund half of the costs.

“The total cost was about $4 million. The city claimed that they had no money at the time, they were broke and they were in a deficit situation,” Stewart said. “I was asked to attend a meeting with the county and the city of Pascagoula and now they have decided that they will like to move all of the services into the library.”

Councilman At Large Patrick Gatchell said the city considered merging the two departments together after they realized the costs of upgrading the library was a lot of money.

“In the process of discussing those repairs, one of the options that came up in the conversation was the opportunity or perhaps the chance to move or consolidate the library and city services into one location,” Gatchell said.

During a city meeting, several community members voiced their concerns about the proposal. Many of them said it was impossible for the city to move into the building without getting rid of essential services that the library offers.

Gatchell asked other council members to reconsider looking into other buildings before making final decisions, and they agreed.

Pascagoula Mayor Jay Willis was not at the meeting.

