WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
LawCall
Advertisement

Living WWII museum takes off in Gulfport

This week the Commemorative Air Force is visiting Gulfport-Biloxi International Airport with a...
This week the Commemorative Air Force is visiting Gulfport-Biloxi International Airport with a vintage B-17 bomber.(WLOX)
By Bill Snyder
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 1:48 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A chance to go back in time and get a taste of what life was like for some who fought during World War II. This week the Commemorative Air Force is visiting Gulfport-Biloxi International Airport with a vintage B-17 bomber.

“We started our 2022 summer touring season. As we get invited to air shows, what we do is we make intermittent stops on our way to air shows. We sell rides, hats and t-shirts to those who are interested. That gives us enough gas money for the plane to make it to the next intermittent stop,” said Howard Quoyeser.

Inside the plane is 88-year-old Dan Ragan.

“I love to fly this. I love to talk to the kids and families,” he said.

Ragan actually served as a crew member of this very plane back in 1952. At that point, this B-17 was used by the U.S. Navy, not the Army.

“We called them PB-1W’s. It had a big blister on the bottom. That was our search and radar. The bomb doors were sealed. Inside them we had three radar consoles,” Ragan said.

They say this is a living history museum.

“If we don’t recall what got us here, we forget,” he added.

They’ll be here until Thursday, and if things go well, they’ll have two more flights going up. Ground tours of the plane are set for 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. Thursday.

To book a seat on the plane, you can reserve a spot online at www.B-17TexasRaiders.org or call 855-FLY-A-B17.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Videos and pictures of a senior prank at St. Martin High School began circulating on social...
School leaders say St. Martin High senior prank “got out of hand”
Buddy the Cat
Beloved community cat stolen from Gulfport business
On Monday the third Woody’s restaurant on the Coast opened on the corner of Cowan and Pine...
Woody’s, Chillville Creamery among new businesses opening on Cowan Road
COVID-19 cases increasing again in Mississippi
Stone County High School
Stone County school bond passes

Latest News

Chet and Tori dive into Stephen King's new film 'Firestarter' and what's coming out this weekend.
The Cue - Week 6
Sizzling heat and humidity today
Taylor's Wednesday Midday First Alert Forecast
Gov. Reeves: Miss. families deserve to feel safe walking around their neighborhoods
Gov. Reeves: Miss. families deserve to feel safe walking around their neighborhoods
5-18-2022 Sky looks hazy today. Has the Saharan dust arrived earlier than expected? Or is it...
Wesley's Wednesday Morning Tropics Update