Living WWII museum takes off in Gulfport

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A chance to go back in time and get a taste of what life was like for some who fought during World War II. This week the Commemorative Air Force is visiting Gulfport-Biloxi International Airport with a vintage B-17 bomber.

“We started our 2022 summer touring season. As we get invited to air shows, what we do is we make intermittent stops on our way to air shows. We sell rides, hats and t-shirts to those who are interested. That gives us enough gas money for the plane to make it to the next intermittent stop,” said Howard Quoyeser.

Inside the plane is 88-year-old Dan Ragan.

“I love to fly this. I love to talk to the kids and families,” he said.

Ragan actually served as a crew member of this very plane back in 1952. At that point, this B-17 was used by the U.S. Navy, not the Army.

“We called them PB-1W’s. It had a big blister on the bottom. That was our search and radar. The bomb doors were sealed. Inside them we had three radar consoles,” Ragan said.

They say this is a living history museum.

“If we don’t recall what got us here, we forget,” he added.

They’ll be here until Thursday, and if things go well, they’ll have two more flights going up. Ground tours of the plane are set for 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. Thursday.

To book a seat on the plane, you can reserve a spot online at www.B-17TexasRaiders.org or call 855-FLY-A-B17.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.