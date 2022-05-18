Jackson State Tigers to end regular season facing Valley; Saturday game to be played In Biloxi

BILOXI, Miss. (JSU Athletics) - The Jackson State University baseball team will end the regular season playing Mississippi Valley State in a three-game, two-city series this weekend.

Jackson State will play at Mississippi Valley in Itta Bena Thursday at 3 p.m. and Friday at 1 p.m.

Saturday’s finale will shift to Biloxi for the Gulf Coast Diamond Classic. The contest will be played at MGM Park with a 1 p.m. game time.

The first 2,500 youth aged 18 and under will be admitted free. After that total is reached, youth tickets are $10. Adult tickets are $20 and can be purchased online via Ticketmaster and at the Biloxi Shuckers ticket office.

For more information, call 228-233-3465.

