WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
LawCall
Advertisement

Former Biloxi senior staffer found guilty of child molestation

Cliff Kirkland is accused of inappropriately touching three girls between 2013 and 2018.
Cliff Kirkland is accused of inappropriately touching three girls between 2013 and 2018.(Biloxi Police Dept.)
By WLOX Staff
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 4:16 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A former city staffer in Biloxi has been found guilty of multiple counts of child molestation.

Cliff Kirkland, 67, is guilty of touching three children spanning a five-year period, according to the District Attorney’s office.

According to an arrest report from 2019, one of the victims told investigators that she was in fifth grade the first time Kirkland touched her in 2013. She called Kirkland a family friend and said the incidents took place at his home, states the report.

The arrest report also said another underage girl made a similar claim, saying Kirkland touched her inappropriately while she was sleeping at his home between 2014 and 2016.

Kirkland was initially arrested on Dec. 17, 2019, and charged with two counts of touching a child. At the time, he was employed as the City of Biloxi’s Civic Innovation and Development Officer. Within his job capacity, he also served as Biloxi’s representative on the Harrison County Board of Commissioners, a position that was appointed by the city.

He resigned from both positions three days after his arrest.

Kirkland will serve 35 years in prison for the nine counts he faced in court.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Videos and pictures of a senior prank at St. Martin High School began circulating on social...
School leaders say St. Martin High senior prank “got out of hand”
Buddy the Cat
Beloved community cat stolen from Gulfport business
On Monday the third Woody’s restaurant on the Coast opened on the corner of Cowan and Pine...
Woody’s, Chillville Creamery among new businesses opening on Cowan Road
COVID-19 cases increasing again in Mississippi
Stone County High School
Stone County school bond passes

Latest News

Joining us now to tell us more is Asgard Marc.
Memorial Day Blowout at the Gulfport Dragway
Joining us now is Mississippi Aquarium President and Chief Executive Officer Kurt Allen to tell...
Mississippi Aquarium to present Dinosaurs Around the World
Joining us now to tell us more about her research on brand activism is University of Southern...
Dr. Katie Howie on brand activism
This week the Commemorative Air Force is visiting Gulfport-Biloxi International Airport with a...
Living WWII museum takes off in Gulfport