Dragon University program launched at KAFB

Officials unveiled the Dragon University program Tuesday. This is a development and mentorship program available to enlisted, officer and civilian airmen.
By WLOX Staff
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 8:09 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Keesler Air Force Base is helping airmen reach their full potential.

Officials unveiled the Dragon University program Tuesday.

This is a development and mentorship program available to enlisted, officer and civilian airmen assigned to Keesler.

This program not only benefits participants but also the local community.

”An additional requirement for Dragon University is we encourage them to get out in the local community and volunteer, find something they’re passionate about or interested in, just get out there and be a part of the community, and also take knowledge they learned from courses to their community to make them better, personally and professionally,” said Master Sgt. Jonathan Talley.

There are three different levels for participants: Wingman, Leader, and Warrior.

Each requires a different amount of courses and volunteer activities to rank up.

