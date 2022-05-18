WLOX Careers
DEVELOPING: One person shot at Emerald Pines Apartments

Marion Co. Shooting
Marion Co. Shooting(pixabay)
By WLOX Staff
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 6:45 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - At 6:11 p.m. Wednesday afternoon, police responded to a shooting that occurred at the Emerald Pines Apartments on the 3500 block of 34th St. in Gulfport.

Gulfport Police Department reports a male victim who suffered a gunshot wound to the head is in critical condition and being transported via AMR.

Citizens are advised to avoid the area and seek alternate routes for now.

This story is currently developing.

