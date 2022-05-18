DEVELOPING: One person shot at Emerald Pines Apartments

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - At 6:11 p.m. Wednesday afternoon, police responded to a shooting that occurred at the Emerald Pines Apartments on the 3500 block of 34th St. in Gulfport.

Gulfport Police Department reports a male victim who suffered a gunshot wound to the head is in critical condition and being transported via AMR.

Citizens are advised to avoid the area and seek alternate routes for now.

This story is currently developing.

