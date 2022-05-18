WLOX Careers
Bay St. Louis city council approves contract for new public safety complex

By Mike Lacy
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 6:25 PM CDT
BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) - The Bay St. Louis Police Department will finally get a new building to call home.

Bay Saint Louis’s city council approved the more than $4 million contract to build a public safety complex to the west of the fire station on Main Street.

Right now, the lot provides overflow parking.

The department relocated to the central fire station and then to the City Hall complex after moving out of its old station in 2018.

While officers say they appreciate their current accommodations, they need more room to work.

Once finished, Chief Gary Ponthieux said the new complex will be a big benefit, both to the police and to the public.

“It’s going to be a big boost to morale. It’s going to help our officers a lot, our detectives, our administrative staff. It’s going to be nice to have a place to actually work and be able to process the evidence and conduct property interviews,” he said. “Everybody needs a proper functioning police department, and the citizens are going to get so much more value out of a good functioning police department also.”

The 10,000-square-foot building will include an evidence holding area, a forensics processing facility, interview rooms and booking areas.

The construction timeline has not yet been decided.

