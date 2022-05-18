3rd newborn surrendered to same Safe Haven Baby Box in 5 weeks

CARMEL, Ind. (Gray News) – Another baby was safely surrendered to the Carmel Fire Department in Indiana.

This makes the third baby left at that location in just five weeks – two were surrendered in April.

There are 107 Safe Haven Baby Boxes across the country, and the Carmel’s box has seen a record number of surrenders, according to Safe Haven Baby Boxes.

Five infants have been surrendered so far in 2022, three of which were to the Carmel Fire Department location.

“The Carmel Clay community is honored that a mother in crisis would entrust her newborn baby to Carmel firefighters,” said Fire Chief David Haboush in a press release. “Our firefighters believe every baby deserves a home. We are proud to be able to do our part to ensure this baby finds their forever home.”

The Safe Haven Baby Box at the Carmel Fire Department is set up in a way that provides complete anonymity to the person who is leaving the baby.

The person opens a door on the side of the department’s building that holds a bassinet, which triggers a silent alarm to alert firefighters that a baby has been placed inside. The exterior door automatically locks to protect the baby.

Firefighters attend to the infant instantly and take it to the hospital for evaluation. The baby is then adopted within 30 to 45 days.

According to the organization, 19 babies have been surrendered inside Safe Haven Baby Boxes since 2017.

Safe Haven Baby Boxes are currently available in Indiana, Ohio, Arkansas, Florida, Kentucky and New Mexico.

If you need help finding a Safe Haven location, or to speak to a licensed counselor, call the National Safe Haven crisis hotline at 1-866-99BABY1.

