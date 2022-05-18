WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
LawCall
Advertisement

1 dead, 1 hurt in beach sand collapse

Authorities in New Jersey attempt to rescue two siblings who got trapped in sand after digging...
Authorities in New Jersey attempt to rescue two siblings who got trapped in sand after digging a hole on the beach on Tuesday.(Source: KYW/CNN)
By Gray News staff
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 6:21 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOMS RIVER, N.J. (Gray News) - One person is dead and another hurt after a sand collapse at a New Jersey beach.

Authorities said the siblings were digging in the sand when they became trapped.

A person who helped in the rescue said the hole was about 6 feet deep, and many bystanders tried to dig them out, KYW reported.

Emergency crews worked to free them and were able to rescue a 17-year-old girl. Her 18-year-old brother, identified as Levy Caverley, died at the scene, KYW said.

Police say the two were visiting from Maine with family.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group. All rights reserved. CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

Most Read

Videos and pictures of a senior prank at St. Martin High School began circulating on social...
School leaders say St. Martin High senior prank “got out of hand”
On Monday the third Woody’s restaurant on the Coast opened on the corner of Cowan and Pine...
Woody’s, Chillville Creamery among new businesses opening on Cowan Road
Buddy the Cat
Beloved community cat stolen from Gulfport business
Their goal is to bring healthy meals to people in a convenient way and at an affordable price,...
Downtown Gulfport welcomes new meal prep business
A group of four firefighters assisted a mother with delivering her baby on Mother's Day.
Gulfport firefighters help deliver a baby on Mother’s Day

Latest News

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas visited a remodeled processing center in...
Mayorkas tours border to prepare for asylum limits to end
President Joe Biden's administration is set to end pandemic-related restrictions that have...
Mayorkas prepares for asylum limits to end
Yesterday brought a heat index in the triple digits for parts of South MS. That'll type of...
Wesley's Wednesday Morning First Alert Forecast
Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson talks during the parliamentary debate on the Swedish...
NATO chief hails ‘historic moment’ as Finland, Sweden apply