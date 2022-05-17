‘Why not us?’ East Central prepared for state title rematch

HURLEY, Miss. (WLOX) - A year ago, the East Central softball team captured the south state title to advance to the championship round, where they faced powerhouse Neshoba Central, who eventually won the series in two games.

Not a single senior was on that roster for the Hornets.

Fast forward a season later, and the exact same east central team is facing the eight-time reigning champion Rockets.

Head coach Gerald Edmonson has been with the team for the past three seasons, but this is his first as head coach. In the postseason, experience is a big factor, and while there’s certainly no shortage of it in the opposite dugout, there’s tons of it with the Hornets as well. There’s a mutual respect between the two programs, who have sat atop the sport in 5A the last couple of seasons.

Some of the jitters from a year ago, though, have turned into that valuable experience for East Central, and they feel a lot more prepared this time around.

“These girls are ready. Neshoba is a great team, we know what we’re up against, but we’re ready to go,” Edmonson said. “We’re up there to win. Eight in a row is incredible, but the streak has to end sometime, and why not us? That’s kind of our motto, why not us?”

“We’re really excited,” senior Lauren Brooks said. “Trying to relax a little, to keep our nerves down and everything, but I think we’re ready.”

“We’re not too nervous,” sophomore Bree Phillips said. “We are a little, but we’re trying to stay okay because we have to be ready for tomorrow.”

