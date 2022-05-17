What to do if you end up in the middle of an active shooter situation

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mass shootings are a common headline after several happened around the country this weekend. More recently, the Mudbug Festival shooting in Jackson had people questioning security.

Larry Rowlett has more than 30 years of law enforcement experience ranging from presidential security with the Secret Service to Homeland Security. We went to him to find out the do’s and don’ts if you find yourself in an active shooter scenario. He says it starts before there’s ever a problem.

“You’ve got [to] always know an escape route no matter where you are,” described Larry Rowlett, Boondocks Firearms Training Academy President/CEO. “If you go to a movie theater, the first thing you do before you even sit down is look to where the exits are, know where to get out if somebody were to come in one of those exits, how you would exit. If that were the case.”

These are the steps to remember if that worst-case scenario does happen.

Run

Hide

Fight.

Starting with why you should run.

“The worst thing that you know I see people do is say, I’m going to get under a desk, or I’m just going to lay down on the ground,” explained Rowlett. “Well, that’s the worst thing you can do because that gives them nothing but a still target to shoot at. So, a moving target, as anybody knows, especially in Mississippi that are hunters, knows it’s a lot harder to hit a moving object than a stationary object.”

Especially if inside, try to hide.

“Lock the door, turn off lights and call 911,” added Rowlett.

And finally, fight.

“The third thing you do is act aggressively against an armed intruder,” he said.

Rowlett now owns Boondocks Firearms Training, where he anticipates an uptick in interest as the mass shooting headlines continue.

“If you’re standing next to somebody that pulls a gun out at a baseball or tee-ball game, and he starts shooting kids, and you have the confidence and the ability and the skills to return fire to that person,” noted Rowlett. “That’s a lot better than throwing in a drink cup or an eraser or a pencil.”

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.