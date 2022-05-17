WLOX Careers
Very hot and humid today

By Taylor Graham
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 11:48 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
It feels like summer! Highs will be in the low to mid 90s this afternoon, and the humidity will make it feel warmer. The heat index will likely reach the upper 90s. Most of the day will be sunny, but an isolated shower or storm is possible this afternoon. Tonight will be quiet, warm, and muggy. Temperatures will only drop into the low 70s.

It’s going to stay very hot and humid on Wednesday and Thursday. Highs will be in the low to mid 90s, and rain chances will stay very low. We’ll be in the upper 80 and low 90s on Friday. Plenty of sunshine is expected.

More moisture will move in by Saturday and Sunday, and a front will approach South Mississippi. This will set us up for scattered showers and storms through the weekend. It will be a little cooler thanks to the rain. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s.

