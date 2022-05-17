Renew Our Rivers cleanup campaign targets Deer Island

WLOX Careers
Renew Our Rivers has been around since 2005, and after Tuesday’s cleanup, they’ll have collected more than 400 tons of debris in and around their 23-county service territory.(WLOX)
By Bill Snyder
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 1:11 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) -A day out of the office combined with environmental stewardship is what Mississippi Power’s Renew Our Rivers campaign is all about.

On Tuesday, 100 or so volunteers from four Coast casinos joined Mississippi Power to help clean up Deer Island.

“We saw someone with a carpet that they left here,” said Jeff Shepard, company spokesperson. “We saw someone picking up a baby stroller. There’s obviously a need to get back out here on Deer Island.”

Renew Our Rivers has been around since 2005, and after Tuesday’s cleanup, they’ll have collected more than 400 tons of debris in and around their 23-county service territory.

“Obviously we wish we didn’t have to come out here and do it so frequently, but we love the opportunity to get out, to build these relationships with these folks, and talk about and show what environmental stewardship is all about,” Shepard added.

The Deer Island cleanup starts a busy week for Mississippi Power. On Friday, the Renew Our Rivers campaign makes a stop in Pascagoula.

“We’ve been doing this for more than a decade now, so it’s good to be back at it; it’s a beautiful day out here,” said Elisabeth Naff with Beau Rivage Resort & Casino. “We have about 100 volunteers out here, 50 of those are from the Beau Rivage, so we’re just trying to focus on what matters.”

