Pascagoula police investigating overnight shooting

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Police are investigating an overnight shooting that sent one person to the hospital.

Just before 1 a.m. Tuesday, dispatch received a call of shots fired near Doby Street and Lanier Avenue.

While officers were responding to this call, they saw a vehicle leaving the area at a high rate of speed with no headlights on.

Once officers stopped the vehicle, they found the passenger, a 20-year-old Pascagoula man, was suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to Singing River Hospital for life-threatening injuries.

Police said the victim was shot at a residence on the 3000 block of Doby Street.

This is an active investigation, and anyone with information is asked to call 228-762-2211n

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.