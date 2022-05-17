WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
LawCall
Advertisement

Pascagoula police investigating overnight shooting

Just before 1 a.m. Tuesday, dispatch received a call of shots fired near Doby Street and Lanier...
Just before 1 a.m. Tuesday, dispatch received a call of shots fired near Doby Street and Lanier Avenue.(MGN)
By WLOX Staff
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 3:48 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Police are investigating an overnight shooting that sent one person to the hospital.

Just before 1 a.m. Tuesday, dispatch received a call of shots fired near Doby Street and Lanier Avenue.

While officers were responding to this call, they saw a vehicle leaving the area at a high rate of speed with no headlights on.

Once officers stopped the vehicle, they found the passenger, a 20-year-old Pascagoula man, was suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to Singing River Hospital for life-threatening injuries.

Police said the victim was shot at a residence on the 3000 block of Doby Street.

This is an active investigation, and anyone with information is asked to call 228-762-2211n

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Videos and pictures of a senior prank at St. Martin High School began circulating on social...
School leaders say St. Martin High senior prank “got out of hand”
Buddy the Cat
Beloved community cat stolen from Gulfport business
The former correctional officer Vicky White helped Casey escape custody.
Casey White, Vicky White left jail together 3 days before April 29 escape
Pascagoula police said around 9:44 Sunday night, dispatch received a call of a shooting in the...
Police searching for three suspects after Pascagoula shooting
Their goal is to bring healthy meals to people in a convenient way and at an affordable price,...
Downtown Gulfport welcomes new meal prep business

Latest News

Shakes, outrageous sundaes with out-of-this-world toppings, and even wine floats. Get ready for...
In the Kitchen with Chillville Creamery
Veterans and their families can earn many benefits during and after their service, but many of...
Understanding how to use VA loans to purchase a home
As summer is right around the corner and you're thinking about getting ready to soak up the...
Tips for staying safe in the sun during Skin Cancer Awareness Month
Renew Our Rivers has been around since 2005, and after Tuesday’s cleanup, they’ll have...
Renew Our Rivers cleanup campaign targets Deer Island