New businesses opening up off Cowan Road

On Monday the third Woody’s restaurant on the Coast opened on the corner of Cowan and Pine Street. This is one of the many businesses that are being developed.
By Leslie Rojas
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 10:33 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - More rapid development is happening on Cowan Road.

On Monday the third Woody’s restaurant on the Coast opened on the corner of Cowan and Pine Street.

This is one of the many businesses that are being developed in an area that was once empty.

Codey Champagne has worked in all the locations as a server. She thinks this is the perfect spot for the new Woody’s restaurant.

“We’ll do amazing just like Biloxi. Just like Ocean Springs. We needed something more this way for Biloxi and Bay St. Louis people to be able to come and try us, and I think it is going to be a great thing. It is a good area,” she said.

A Mexican restaurant and new condos are also in development on Cowan Road.

