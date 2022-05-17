WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
LawCall
Advertisement

Long Beach officials discuss ways to fix problems on Klondyke Road

Drivers have complained about traffic at the intersection of Klondyke and Commission roads for years.
By Leslie Rojas
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 10:44 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONG BEACH, Miss. (WLOX) - Progress is being made on a problem that has been plaguing Long Beach residents for years.

Drivers have complained about traffic at the intersection of Klondyke and Commission roads for years.

The problem was made worse when Hurricane Zeta damaged the intersection signal lights. After that, other accidents have delayed repairs.

On Monday, city officials started discussing how to fix the problem.

Long Beach Mayor George Bass gave us some insight into what will happen next.

“We’ve been talking before the board about needing to get a traffic study in line. We know we have traffic just backing up in several different spots across the city. I’ll ask the board tomorrow night to let’s set a work session. We’ve already been working with our city engineer our public work city engineer and I got the putting together some ideas,” he said.

The mayor said they will also be looking into widening the bridge on Klondyke south of Commission to add more traffic storage lanes for signals.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

traffic alert
TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash on I-10 past Woolmarket/Old MS 67 EX 41
Buffalo Police respond to a shooting at Tops Friendly Market in Buffalo, N.Y., Saturday, May...
GRAPHIC: 10 dead in Buffalo supermarket attack police call hate crime
Videos and pictures of a senior prank at St. Martin High School began circulating on social...
School leaders say St. Martin High senior prank “got out of hand”
The former correctional officer Vicky White helped Casey escape custody.
Casey White, Vicky White left jail together 3 days before April 29 escape
Investigators gather outside the Geneva Presbyterian Church in Laguna Woods, Calif., on Sunday,...
California churchgoers detained gunman in deadly attack

Latest News

‘Why not us?’ East Central prepared for state title rematch
‘Why not us?’ East Central prepared for state title rematch
A group of four firefighters assisted a mother with delivering her baby on Mother's Day.
Gulfport firefighters help deliver a baby on Mother’s Day
On Monday the third Woody’s restaurant on the Coast opened on the corner of Cowan and Pine...
New businesses opening up off Cowan Road
A South Mississippi teacher will be one of only 50 educators from across the nation honored at...
Coast teacher chosen as one of 50 for Imagination Campus Celebration at Disney World