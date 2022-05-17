Long Beach officials discuss ways to fix problems on Klondyke Road

LONG BEACH, Miss. (WLOX) - Progress is being made on a problem that has been plaguing Long Beach residents for years.

Drivers have complained about traffic at the intersection of Klondyke and Commission roads for years.

The problem was made worse when Hurricane Zeta damaged the intersection signal lights. After that, other accidents have delayed repairs.

On Monday, city officials started discussing how to fix the problem.

Long Beach Mayor George Bass gave us some insight into what will happen next.

“We’ve been talking before the board about needing to get a traffic study in line. We know we have traffic just backing up in several different spots across the city. I’ll ask the board tomorrow night to let’s set a work session. We’ve already been working with our city engineer our public work city engineer and I got the putting together some ideas,” he said.

The mayor said they will also be looking into widening the bridge on Klondyke south of Commission to add more traffic storage lanes for signals.

