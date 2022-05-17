Industrial trade show returns to Jackson County after COVID-19 hiatus

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - After the pandemic forced leaders to press pause, the Jackson County Industrial Trade Show made its long-awaited return Tuesday.

“Everybody is glad to be back together,” said VT Halter Marine Community Relations and Government Affairs Director Mark Scott. “There’s a lot of conversations. A lot of meeting old friends and making new friends.”

It was a chance to ask questions, network, and showcase products. Business owner Joshua Borden took full advantage of the exposure.

“Our total aim is to always market ourselves,” Borden said. “We want to be known and have that brand awareness. So with events like this, we also get to have our brand to be well-represented, to where people will think about us when they think about pressure washing, window cleaning, or concrete cleaning.”

Businesses of all sizes promoted their products to other local companies. Scott called it a win-win for county commerce.

“We’re committed to supplying what we need locally as much as possible,” he added. “It takes a lot of risk out of the supply chain for us. Events like this allow us to be introduced to and understand more about what our community can provide for Halter Marine.”

With gas prices on the rise, the Waring Oil Company booth was a hot commodity. General Manager Jamie Yearwood and exhibitor Steve Rials did their part to help ease the pain at the pump.

“The way the costs are rising on fuel and lubricants, our best asset is probably solutions to money-saving opportunities with our customers, and how we can show them a value,” Rials said.

It was the 32nd year for the annual event.

