Gulfport leaders react to redistricting maps

Consultant Chris Watson said Ward 3 is the most underpopulated area, which lacks about 1,400 people. And Ward 6 is the most overpopulated by about 1,600.(WLOX)
By Amber Spradley
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 5:32 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - During a special-called meeting at City Hall Tuesday, Gulfport leaders discussed redistricting options.

The move to redistrict Gulfport is driven by 2020 census data that shows the total deviation across all seven wards is 29%.

According to federal law, it should be less than 10%, meaning Gulfport must resection its districts.

“This is all about rebalancing people in conjunction with political concerns,” said urban planning consultant Chris Watson with Bridge & Watson, Inc.

The city hired Watson to map out his ideas.

He presented three potential designs to the city council, but not all of them were a hit.

According to Watson, Ward 3 is the most underpopulated area, which lacks about 1,400 people.

Ward 6 is the most overpopulated by about 1,600.

City officials will continue working toward symmetry.

“They often have divergent political interests,” Watson said. “And redistricting is about, you know, a negotiation process with the number-one goal being that of rebalancing the population as it’s constitutionally required.”

A schedule of events was sent out by the Council President, which calls for additional meetings for further discussion.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

