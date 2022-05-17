Gulfport firefighters help deliver a baby on Mother’s Day

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Firefighters are used to assisting mothers to deliver babies, but not necessarily on Mother’s Day.

A group of firefighters from Gulfport Station 6 received an obstetric emergency call just before sunrise on Mother’s Day.

Lt. Jesse Vincent said it took them two minutes to arrive on the scene. To their surprise, when they got there, a pregnant mom was in active labor.

“We get a fair number of calls like this, but not on Mother’s Day and not to this extent,” Vincent said.

Vincent said the group of firefighters, which included a paramedic, acted quickly.

“It took us two minutes to arrive and the next two minutes we had a baby,” Vincent said.

District Chief Ian Murray said this is not the only time he has witnessed something like this. He has also helped deliver a baby.

“I’ve been in this department going on 17 years now. They are not that frequent, but I would say in the last four months, I helped deliver one right down the road,” Murray said.

The department has not been in contact with the mom since the delivery. Paramedic James Dawnlan said he is just happy they did their job.

