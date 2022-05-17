WLOX Careers
COVID-sniffing dogs had more than 90% success rate in study, researchers say

Using skin swab samples, researchers trained four dogs to detect COVID-19 infections caused by the original strain of the virus.(Source: Medical Detection Dogs)
By CNN staff
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 12:15 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
(CNN) – You already know dogs can sniff out bombs, drugs, and even trapped earthquake survivors – but a new study suggests they can also sniff out COVID-19.

Using skin swab samples, researchers trained four dogs to detect COVID-19 infections caused by the original strain of the virus.

The dogs correctly identified 92% of positive samples and 91% of negative samples.

Then they moved on to sniffing hundreds of airport passengers, where they correctly identified 98.7% of negative samples.

The dogs only missed three positive cases, but there weren’t enough positive samples among the airport passengers to get an accuracy percentage.

The preliminary study out of Finland was published Monday in the journal BMJ Global Health.

