Coast teacher chosen as one of 50 for Imagination Campus Celebration at Disney World

A South Mississippi teacher will be one of only 50 educators from across the nation honored at Walt Disney World at the end of the month.
By WLOX Staff
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 10:22 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Jordan West is a theater teacher at Stone County.

He’s just one of nearly 6,000 educators who wrote an essay for the Disney Imagination Campus Celebration.

We asked West about what makes his job so special.

“Theater is a lot of jobs and a lot of different skill sets, and I love seeing kids going, “Oh, I’m actually good at this,’ or, ‘I’m really good at this, but this is what I really shine at.’ And I like seeing student leadership step up, and that was something I talked a little bit about in that essay,” West said.

This year is Disney World’s 50th anniversary, which is the significance behind selecting 50 educators.

The winners were announced on National Teachers Appreciation Day.

