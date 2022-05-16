WLOX Careers
Vancleave church honors Jackson County Sheriff’s Department

By Leslie Rojas
Published: May. 15, 2022 at 10:06 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) -Fort Bayou Family Church in Vancleave hosted a Spring Festival where they honored law enforcement.

It is National Police week, and many community members are celebrating those who risk their lives in the line of duty. Hailey Coberly was busy all morning setting up the event with her parents.

“They completely deserve it for everything that they’ve done for us and protecting us,” Coberly said.

The festival included a Contemporary Christian Music band, food, and a classic car show dedicated to a church member who recently passed away. Jackson County Sheriff’s Department was invited to the celebration. Several deputies showed up including Hema Bhakta who was very grateful for the gathering.

After the latest news that a retired police officer was killed during a mass shooting in Buffalo, NY, Bhakta said officers risk their lives every day to save others.

“Police officers whenever we go into a dangerous situation of course we are thinking of safety. Safety of the people that are involved in there. That is our number one priority,” Bhakta said.

