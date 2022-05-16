TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash on I-10 past Woolmarket/Old MS 67 EX 41

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Traffic delays are expected after an accident on I-10 westbound past Woolmarket / Old MS 67 EX 41.

Delays are expected to last for at least an hour. Motorists should seek alternate routes, and also wait out severe weather if possible.

You can visit https://mobile.MDOTtraffic.com/ to get the latest traffic information from MDOTtraffic.com on your mobile device.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.