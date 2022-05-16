WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
LawCall
Advertisement

Stone County to vote Tuesday on $19.75M school bond issue

If passed Tuesday by Stone County voters, a $19.75 million school bond will pay for a new high...
If passed Tuesday by Stone County voters, a $19.75 million school bond will pay for a new high school and cover the costs of a Stone High football field.(Andres Fuentes)
By WLOX Staff
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 9:23 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STONE COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - School bond supporters in Stone County need at least 60% of Tuesday’s voters to say yes to a $19.75 million referendum. If they do, the bond will pay for a new high school and cover the costs of a Stone High football field.

School officials say new construction would also allow more room for special education and title programs, along with fine arts and counseling.

The Stone County School District has four schools: Stone High, Stone Middle, Stone Elementary and Perkinston Elementary. The high school is 64 years old, and school bond proponents say it’s time to build a new campus.

Stone Middle School’s building was originally built in 1955 as the Stone County Training School. It was later renamed Locker High School in 1959 and served as the African American school during segregation, according to a historical marker on the front lawn.

It’s unclear exactly when the two elementary schools were constructed.

Recent referendum attempts in Jackson County and the Bay-Waveland school districts failed. Now, it’s Stone County’s turn to convince voters to support a school bond.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

traffic alert
TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash on I-10 past Woolmarket/Old MS 67 EX 41
Buffalo Police respond to a shooting at Tops Friendly Market in Buffalo, N.Y., Saturday, May...
GRAPHIC: 10 dead in Buffalo supermarket attack police call hate crime
Investigators gather outside the Geneva Presbyterian Church in Laguna Woods, Calif., on Sunday,...
California churchgoers detained gunman in deadly attack
Shootout near McDonough
‘It was terrifying’: Video captures apparent gun battle in New Orleans, sending people fleeing
Fast-food worker Shytavious Davis, 20, has been charged with identity theft after stealing...
PD: McDonald’s employee arrested after stealing customer’s card number from drive-thru

Latest News

Hackers are using this deepfake tech to target everyday social media users in cryptocurrency...
Swapped Out: Hackers target social media users with hi-tech fake videos
The calendar says summer starts next month. But, our weather says summer has already arrived....
Wesley's Monday First Alert Forecast
Stormy last night but parts of South MS had a beautiful eclipse view! Here's a recap & a peek...
Wesley's Monday First Alert Forecast
Drew Brees says he's 'undecided' on his future following a media report that he's out after one...
Drew Brees teases he ‘may play football again,’ after report says he’s out after one season at NBC