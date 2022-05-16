Stone County to vote Tuesday on $19.75M school bond issue

STONE COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - School bond supporters in Stone County need at least 60% of Tuesday’s voters to say yes to a $19.75 million referendum. If they do, the bond will pay for a new high school and cover the costs of a Stone High football field.

School officials say new construction would also allow more room for special education and title programs, along with fine arts and counseling.

The Stone County School District has four schools: Stone High, Stone Middle, Stone Elementary and Perkinston Elementary. The high school is 64 years old, and school bond proponents say it’s time to build a new campus.

Stone Middle School’s building was originally built in 1955 as the Stone County Training School. It was later renamed Locker High School in 1959 and served as the African American school during segregation, according to a historical marker on the front lawn.

It’s unclear exactly when the two elementary schools were constructed.

Recent referendum attempts in Jackson County and the Bay-Waveland school districts failed. Now, it’s Stone County’s turn to convince voters to support a school bond.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.