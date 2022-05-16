WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
LawCall
Advertisement

Protestors stand outside governor’s mansion in support of abortion rights

Protestors stand outside governor’s mansion in support of abortion rights
Protestors stand outside governor’s mansion in support of abortion rights(WLBT)
By Christopher Fields
Published: May. 15, 2022 at 9:48 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Protesters could be heard outside the governor’s mansion Sunday in downtown Jackson, many of them holding signs in support of abortion rights.

They are upset over the leaked draft opinion that says the high court may soon overturn Roe v. Wade, which legalized abortions nationwide a half century ago.

The group says all women should have the right to control their own bodies, not the government.

“If Roe v. Wade is overturned, abortion will become only the right or privilege of the privileged of the United States,” stated pro-choice supporter Nancy Bowmen. “Those who have, against those who have not.”

The final Supreme Court opinion is not expected until summer.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

traffic alert
TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash on I-10 past Woolmarket/Old MS 67 EX 41
Buffalo Police respond to a shooting at Tops Friendly Market in Buffalo, N.Y., Saturday, May...
GRAPHIC: 10 dead in Buffalo supermarket attack police call hate crime
Investigators gather outside the Geneva Presbyterian Church in Laguna Woods, Calif., on Sunday,...
California churchgoers detained gunman in deadly attack
Shootout near McDonough
‘It was terrifying’: Video captures apparent gun battle in New Orleans, sending people fleeing
Fast-food worker Shytavious Davis, 20, has been charged with identity theft after stealing...
PD: McDonald’s employee arrested after stealing customer’s card number from drive-thru

Latest News

Hackers are using this deepfake tech to target everyday social media users in cryptocurrency...
Swapped Out: Hackers target social media users with hi-tech fake videos
Stormy last night but parts of South MS had a beautiful eclipse view! Here's a recap & a peek...
Wesley's Monday First Alert Forecast
Drew Brees says he's 'undecided' on his future following a media report that he's out after one...
Drew Brees teases he ‘may play football again,’ after report says he’s out after one season at NBC
Weather has quieted down this morning after last night's stormy conditions. Plan on a hot...
Wesley's Monday Morning First Alert Forecast
The FDA announced its proposed plan to ban menthol cigarettes last month.
Mississippi Tobacco-Free Coalition speaks out against menthol cigarettes